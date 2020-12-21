9.5 C
The church should uphold the Zambia’s Christian Declaration, the Government has done it’s part-Wina

By Chief Editor
Vice President Inonge Wina has urged the Church to continue teaching good values and principles at all levels of society to promote peace and tranquility.

Mrs. Wina says Zambia is a Christian nation and as such it is expected that good Christian values and morals are upheld.

The Vice President has indicated that government has done its part by undertaking a number of measures that include declaration of Zambia as a Christian nation, declaration of October 18 as a national day of prayer as well as establishing the ministry of national guidance and religious affairs.

She said this through the Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs, Reverend Godfridah Sumaili, who represented her at a fundraising service for the construction of the United Church of Zambia (UCZ) Bethlehem Sub- Congregation Marapodi Consistry in Chipwalo village in Kabanana West in Lusaka yesterday.

“Allow me to take this opportunity to thank Almighty God for the peace and tranquility that this nation has continued to enjoy. It should also be noted that some of our friends around the world so not have the opportunity to live in peace. Therefore, it’s very important to ensure that we jealousy guard it,” Mrs. Wina noted.

The Vice President said it should be acknowledged that the growth of the church is always a joyous moment because it means that the word of God is continuously being preached, heard and has warn more souls to Christ.

And the Vice President stated that it is gratifying to note that while the Church and government are different in their nurture and purpose, one thing they have in common is that they serve the same people in the defense of the dignity of every person created in the image of God.

“The Church and State in Zambia also share a wide range of concerns and effectively collaborate for the common good. It is against this background that the Patriotic Front appreciates the contribution the church has continued to make to improve the wellbeing of the Zambian people,” she said.

Meanwhile, UCZ Reverend Joseph Chinyanta said the church has been called to promote peace and unity among the people regardless of their tribe, political affiliation or status.

Rev. Chinyanta has since called on members of the Church to go out there and preach peace and not to allow confusion to reign even as the country head towards elections in August next year.

Rev. Chinyanta further indicated that the Church decided to construct a new sub – congregation to cut on long distances the members used to cover to get to the main congregation.

And Headman Chipwalo said construction of a sub Congregation in Chipwalo village is a noble cause as it will serve souls.

He said the traditional leadership will support the church by ensuring that a suitable plot for the construction of the church building is found.

The Headman also urged members of the church to desist from criticizing developmental projects government is undertaking but to appreciate and suggest new ideas and how they can be implemented.

