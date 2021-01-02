By Sunday Chilufya Chanda

Not long ago, His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu was conferred with a medal as a Champion of the Third Industrial Decade for Africa (IDDA3) is a momentous boon for Zambia. This was a reflection of our Head of State’s uncompromised steadfastness to develop Zambia and his passion to better the lives of the citizenry.

The eminent stature of the organizations that conferred this prestigious recognition upon President Lungu is very significant. That the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), African Union (AU), Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), UN Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) and the African Development Bank (ADB) jointly recognised President Edgar Chagwa Lungu in this regard, just shows how like the majority of Zambians, these cooperating partners and the international community esteem him, his efforts and his achievements.

Background

On 25 July 2016, the United Nations (UN) General Assembly adopted Resolution A/RES/70/293, proclaiming 2016-2025 as the Third Industrial Development Decade for Africa (IDDA III). UNIDO was tasked with leading the implementation of the Decade, in collaboration with a range of partners. The vision for the implementation of IDDA III is to firmly anchor Africa on a path towards inclusive and sustainable industrial development.

The achievement of this vision requires the transformation of African countries into locations of competitive industrial production.

The necessary enabling framework conditions for this industrial transformation include the strengthening of key elements of industrial productive capacity, such as infrastructure, innovation and technology transfer, industrial financing, industrial knowledge and skills, and the support from public and private sector institutions that regulate and advocate industrial development. Various development interventions and broad-based partnerships are required to improve the enabling framework, as well as to encourage productive industrial investment ventures in Africa.

The Revised Zambian Industrial Policy

It is no surprise that this honour was conferred upon our Head of State.

The PF Government of President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has demonstrated practical commitment to Industrialisation and concomitant diversification.

To this end, President Lungu and the PF Government approved the National Industrial Policy. While industrial policy issues were previously covered under the Commercial, Trade and Industrial Policy which covered both trade and industrial development matters, the revised standalone Industrial Policy emphasises industrial development in order to compel industries operating in Zambia to process local raw materials into finished products.

This is designed to augment government’s efforts to create employment in various parts of the country while the revenue base will simultaneously be expanded.

The resultant value addition to local raw materials will have a positive ripple effect by creating business opportunities for Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) to supply goods and services. Manufacturing is an important driver of economic development and employment.

The Importance of Infrastructure Development

There can be no meaningful development, industrialisation and diversification without Infrastructure Development. This is because finished goods need to reach their markets in a timely efficient manner. Bad or non-existent Infrastructure is one of the biggest impediments to doing business. In line with its manifesto 2016-2021, The Patriotic Front (PF) Government led by President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, has consequently made unprecedented investments in infrastructure in the fields of Transport, Irrigation, Energy, Health, Education as well as Information and Communication Technology among others.

These are the crucial pre-requisites to achieving sustainable development and empowering communities across the length and breadth of our nation.

The PF Government led by President Lungu recognises that growth in productivity and incomes, and improvements in health and education outcomes equally require investment in infrastructure.

By building infrastructure, the President and the PF Administration have also saved and continue to save our people time and money as they travel to access services and facilities.

The Patriotic Front Government has been implementing the Link Zambia 8000 programme and other road projects aimed at transforming Zambia into a land linked country, allowing it to exploit both its domestic and regional markets.

Apart from creating jobs, the road projects have been instrumental in contributing to the opening up of new business opportunities in the country.

In the health and education sectors, there has been unprecedented infrastructure development. All of these developments are a major step to industrialisation and sustainable diversification of the Zambian Economy. As earlier mentioned, the Patriotic Front government has embarked on unparalleled infrastructure development in every sector. This has created employment and provided mid to long term benefits in all sectors.

It has been said that ordinary politicians prepare for the next elections, while statesmen plan for the next generation. Herein lies the fundamental difference between the Statesman and Champion of Development in President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and his opposition detractors.

While the Head of State Champions the development of the whole nation for now and future generations, others in the opposition live up to their moniker.

They are jealous and envious at the infrastructure development and the nation being turned into a progressive construction site. Because they have no alternatives to offer, they are desperate to remain relevant. They cajole their membership saying “we can’t eat roads and bridges”.

They have tried in vain to make, infrastructure development synonymous with corruption, but their folly always blows up in their faces. In the meantime, Zambia is headed for major economic growth through industrialisation and diversification through infrastructure development.

The people of Zambia across the nation are appreciative witnesses and beneficiaries

While his detractors are fixated on digging themselves deeper and deeper into a rut through acrimonious discourse dug by their unending vitriolic rituals and vicious cycle of election defeats, President Edgar Chagwa Lungu leading the PF Government has chosen to look straight ahead with his eyes firmly on achieving the UN Goal 9 (nine): “Build resilient infrastructure, promote sustainable industrialization and foster innovation”.

The People of Zambia have noticed our President’s zeal and dedication to Industrialisation and diversification through infrastructure development.

We applaud the astute discernment by cooperating partners represented by UNIDO, AU, FAO, UNECA and ADB in recognising President Edgar Chagwa Lungu as a Champion.

Congratulations Zambia!