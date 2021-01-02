9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, January 2, 2021
General News
Hot FM CEO Zach Chavula dies

By Chief Editor
Hot FM Chief Executive Officer Zachariah Chavula has died.

Mr. Chavula,. 48, died at 19.05 at CfB Hospital in Lusaka after losing his battle with cancer.

His cousin and business partner Oscar Chavula announced the death in a statement.

“Mr. Chavula is a larger than life legendary radio and media personality whose career spans decades entertaining and bringing people closer to the truth with candid interviews and radio programs,” the statement read.

“Funeral arrangements shall be communicated as soon as possible and with renewed Covid restrictions we appeal to friends, relatives and sympathizers to refrain from gathering at his house. The full funeral and requiem program will be communicated as soon as it is practically communicable.”

And UPND Presidential Spokesman Anthony Bwalya says Mr Chavula’s death is saddening.

“On behalf of President Hakainde Hichilema of the UPND, and indeed on my own behalf, we send our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the family and friends, and indeed the entire Hot FM Zambia family on the tragic passing and loss of Mr. Zachariah Chavula.”

“Mr. Chavula will be fondly missed by us all, especially those of us who had the wonderful privilege of working with him during his time on the Hot Seat. Rest in eternal peace,” Mr Bwalya said.

