General News
Updated:

ZCCM-IH employee nabbed for theft of gold

By Chief Editor
Police in Mwinilunga district has apprehended an employee of ZCCM-IH for theft of 14.28 grammes of nugget gold and a detector machine.

North Western Province Commissioner of Police, Joel Njase has confirmed the incident to ZANIS in Solwezi today and has identified the suspect as Nild Maambo, an employee of ZCCM-IH of Rentals compound in Mwinilunga district.

Mr Njase said Jolly Kangwa of Kasenseli gold mine reported yesterday on behalf of ZCCM-IH that company property has been stolen.

“Be informed that Mwinilunga Police Station received a report of theft by Servant from M/Jolly Kangwa aged 48 yrs of Kasenseli Gold Mine reporting on behalf of ZCCM-IH that the company property namely, nugget gold weighing 14.28 grams and detector machine valued at K15, 708 was stolen by M/Nild Maambo Rentals Compound, Mwinilunga an employee of ZCCM-IH.

“This occurred on 14.01.22 at about 18: 18 hrs at Kasenseli Gold Mine, Mwinilunga,” he said.

Mr Njase said the scene of crime was visited and the suspect apprehended who later led police to the recovery of the stolen items which are currently being kept at Mwinilunga police station.

The provincial police chief added that the suspect will appear in court soon.

