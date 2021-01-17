9.5 C
Lusaka Province recording a good crop performance despite Army Worms

Lusaka Province recording a good crop performance despite Army Worms
Lusaka Province Agriculture Coordinator Pascal Chipasha says despite fall armyworms invading over 26,000 hectares of agriculture fields in Lusaka, the Province is recording a good crop performance.

Mr. Chipashsa explained that the infestations of fall armyworms is a common occurrence and that farmers are now able to fight the pests.

The Provincial Agriculture Coordinator said in an interview with ZANIS that 26,258 hectares of crop fields have been invaded by the worms and that 43,908 farmers have been affected.

Mr Chipasha observed that the pests have not caused much damage because the province is currently recording increased rains which has also reduced the infestation of the crop fields.

He stated that officers are currently distributing chemicals that were released by the government and that all the seven districts of the Province have been affected.

Mr Chipasha noted that Chongwe recorded the highest infestation of 6,741 hectares while Chilanga reported 6,228 hectares that were infested by armyworms.

He stated that 4,742 and 3,805 hectares were affected in Chirundu and Lusaka districts respectively.

“3,056 crop fields were affected in Rufunsa while 951 hectares were affected in Kafue district. Luangwa district reported the lowest pest infestation where 735 hectares were affected. He said.

