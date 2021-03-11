9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, March 11, 2021
Zambian Covid-19 Cases May Have Been 92 Times More Than Reported-Lancet

Coronavirus cases in Zambia from March to July may have been 92 times higher than official statistics showed, according to estimates from a study published in the Lancet Global Health journal.

Researchers tested people for infection in six districts across Zambia in July, and used the results to estimate a total of 454,708 cases for the period.

That compared with the government’s official number of 4,917 infections.

The study suggests the pandemic affected many African nations far worse than was reported, largely because of a low level of testing.

Most of the cases in Zambia were asymptomatic and hospitals in the country were not under strain during the period of the study.

That could be because of Zambia’s young population, according to the report, dated March 9.

The research was carried out during the first wave of the outbreak in Zambia, when recorded cases were relatively low.

Like most countries in the region, the subsequent wave spurred by a variant first identified in South Africa, was worse.

Zambia, which has officially recorded about 83,000 infections and 1,137 deaths, is yet to announce plans to vaccinate its population.

“Between March and December, 2020, more than 20?000 laboratory-confirmed cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection were reported in Zambia. However, the number of SARS-CoV-2 infections is likely to be higher than the confirmed case counts because many infected people have mild or no symptoms, and limitations exist with regard to testing capacity and surveillance systems in Zambia,” the report said.

