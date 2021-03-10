9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Napsa Stars Tumble in Morocco

Hopes that Napsa Stars would redeem some Zambian pride on match-day-one in the 2020/2021 CAF Confederation Cup group stages were dash this evening after they too lost on the road in North Africa.

Napsa lost 2-0 in Morocco to the defending champions RS Berkane in their opening Group B match.

Both goals came in the first half of the match played in Berkane through Hamza Akbi who put them ahead in the 12th minute and Mouhssine Lajour sealed the 3 points in the 44th minute to hand the Moroccans top spot of Group B.

The defeat came just hours after Nkana were beaten 3-0 in Egypt by Pyramids in Cairo.

Napsa are bottom of Group B on zero points, together with Coton Sport of Cameroon who are third after losing 1-0 away in second placed Algeria at JSK.

Napsa return to base where they will host JSK on match-day-two on March 17 at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

