Sports
Zesco United's Sponsors Atlas Mara Backs Club to Win 2020/21 Double

Atlas Mara Bank say they have never doubted their investment in Zesco United and are backing the Ndola giants to clinch a double this season.

Zesco and Atlas Mara have enjoyed a shirt endorsement deal for the last four years and last October unveiled a one year contract worth K2 million.

The eight-time league champions currently leads the FAZ Super Division race as it battles to reclaim the league title they surrendered to Nkana last season.

Victory at the end of the finish line in Week 34 will see Zesco join the second most successful club Mighty Mufulira Wanderers on nine league title, four less than Nkana.

“The value for us has always been there from ZESCO United. It is a professional club with good professional standards and a solid management system which are the key foundations to a successful football team,” said Atlas Mara bank head of Marketing and Corporate Communication, Eric Ngondo.

“These ingredients have had a huge bearing on the field. This is the more reason the team has been very successful over the years.

“Firstly, we want to give credit to the technical bench and players including management for what they have thus far achieved. The team is on course to win the title and are also in the semi-finals of the Absa Cup.

“For us the crucial part is winning the league, which we feel is within reach. What they have done so far is no mean achievement especially that the Zambian league is among the top leagues in Africa. Opening a seven-point gap at this stage of the season is massive. We can’t wait to celebrate the league and Absa cup title triumph with them.”

Zesco are the ABSA Cup holders and hope to stay on course for a prospective double when they face Konkola Blades in Saturday’s semifinals at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe.

