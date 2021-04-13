9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, April 13, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Fitch Ratings Agency Upgrades Zambia from “CC” grade to “CCC”,

By Chief Editor
45 views
0
Headlines Fitch Ratings Agency Upgrades Zambia from "CC" grade to "CCC",
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Fitch Ratings has upgraded Zambia’s Long-term Local-Currency (LTLC) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to ‘CCC’ from ‘CC’ and has affirmed Zambia’s Long-Term Foreign-Currency (LTFC) IDR at ‘RD’.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The upgrade of the LTLC IDR reflects that the government has continued to service its local currency debt and has made no indication that it plans to include domestic debt in any potential debt restructuring. This means an eventual re-structuring of external debt could improve the overall public finance position and support local-currency debt sustainability.

However, the ‘CCC’ rating still reflects a real possibility of a local-currency default, given Zambia’s weak public finances and tight domestic financing conditions. Fitch estimates the 2020 general government deficit widened to 12% of GDP and forecasts a 2021 deficit of 10.3%. General government debt reached an estimated 114% of GDP at end-2020, versus the current ‘B’ median of 66%. The need to roll over domestic debt has increased interest rates. The government’s weighted-average cost of domestic government bond issuance reached a real rate of 11.7% in February, when inflation was 22%.

Zambia’s LTFC IDR of ‘RD’ reflects that the government has not serviced its outstanding Eurobonds pending a restructuring since its failure to pay the coupon due 14 October 2020 on its USD1 billion Eurobond that matures in 2024. The government has continued to service foreign currency-denominated debt to multilateral financial institutions and debt on a few priority projects that have immediate social and economic impact.

The Government of Zambia officially requested debt treatment under the G20 Common Framework in February 2021, and began discussions with the IMF on a possible support programme. Debt treatment under the common framework is likely to be driven by the outcome of a debt sustainability analysis (DSA) prepared by the authorities with the IMF and the World Bank.

An IMF statement on 3 March noted broad agreement on the “nature and cause of macroeconomic imbalances,” but that key challenges remain in addressing those imbalances. Given that an IMF programme will require significant policy adjustments, we believe that final approval of a programme is unlikely before the 2021 general election that is currently scheduled for August.

ESG – Governance: Zambia has an ESG Relevance Score of 5 for both Political Stability and Rights and for the Rule of Law, Institutional and Regulatory Quality and Control of Corruption, as is the case for all sovereigns. Theses scores reflect the high weight that the World Bank Governance Indicators (WBGI) have in our proprietary Sovereign Rating Model (SRM). Zambia has a medium WBGI, in the 38th percentile, reflecting a recent record of peaceful political transitions, a moderate level of rights for participation in the political process, moderate institutional capacity, established rule of law and a moderate level of corruption.

ESG – Creditor Rights: Zambia has an ESG Relevance Score (RS) of 5 for Creditor Rights as willingness to service and repay debt is highly relevant to the rating and is a key rating driver with a high weight. Zambia has not serviced its outstanding Eurobonds since its failure to pay the coupon due 14 October 2020 on its USD1 billion Eurobond that matures in 2024

Full Report: https://www.fitchratings.com/research/sovereigns/fitch-upgrades-zambia-lc-idr-to-ccc-affirms-fc-idr-at-rd-12-04-2021

https://www.fitchratings.com/research/sovereigns/fitch-upgrades-zambia-lc-idr-to-ccc-affirms-fc-idr-at-rd-12-04-2021

Previous articleMopani unveils new brand identity with redesigned logo

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Fitch Ratings Agency Upgrades Zambia from “CC” grade to “CCC”,

Fitch Ratings has upgraded Zambia's Long-term Local-Currency (LTLC) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'CCC' from 'CC' and has affirmed...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Mopani unveils new brand identity with redesigned logo

Economy Chief Editor - 0
Mopani Copper Mines Plc has launched its new corporate brand identity with a redesigned logo to reflect the recent changes to its shareholding structure. “As...
Read more

Oil pipeline to be built from Lobito to Zambia

Economy Chief Editor - 1
Angola and Zambia will sign on 19 of this month, in Luanda, a memorandum for construction of an oil pipeline for the country to...
Read more

Government to broaden social protection programmes – President Lungu

Economy Chief Editor - 23
President Edgar Lungu has assured Zambians that his administration will continue implementing and broadening social protection programmes in an effort to improve the welfare...
Read more

ERB waives off restrictions on Fuel Tanker Movement for a week to easy fuel shortages

Economy Chief Editor - 10
The Energy Regulation Board -ERB- has granted fuel transporters a one-week waiver on the restriction movement of fuel tanks on the road. In a statement...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.