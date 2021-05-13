Out-going civic leaders in Chasefu District have appealed to council management to expedite the process of implementing Constituency Development Funded (CDF) projects in the area.

Out-going Council Chairperson, Chimwemwe Daka says projects that have not been implemented despite being allocated with funds, should not be inconvenienced by the adoption of councilors in the run up to August 12, general election.

Mrs. Daka said there is need to speed up the procurement processes so that the incoming civic leaders can have confidence in the management.

Her remarks comes following concerns raised by the out-going area councilors who have citing delayed processes of procuring materials for various CDF projects in the district.

The Civic leaders said buying of materials with wrong specifications and procurement under CDF have prolonged implementation of projects in the district.

Manda Hill ward Councilor, Pethias Mkandawire cited Khulamayembe School, where the glass panes procured by the council, failed to fit the window frames, as they were too small.

Another councillor, Mtwalo Hara said some used materials meant for construction of a named project in his ward, came to his attention.

The civic leaders were speaking during Ordinary Council meeting held at Emusa Church of Central African Presbyterian (CCAP) in Chasefu District.

And Chasefu Council Secretary, Raphael Phiri disclosed that management would look in to the concerns raised by the civic leader and appropriate measures taken.

Mr Phiri however disclosed that some projects had been completed while some have delayed that irregularities cited would be rectified.