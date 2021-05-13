Senior Chieftainess Nkomeshya Mukamambo the Second of the Soli speaking people in Chongwe district, has appealed to health authorities to work with traditional leaders in raising awareness for the Covid-19 vaccines.

The traditional leader said chiefs play an important role in raising awareness to subjects in their chiefdoms.

Senior Chieftainess Nkomeshya was speaking at a meeting held to train the chiefs on demand generation for the Covid-19 vaccine in Kafue.

“So if the health experts come to Chongwe and I take the vaccine to lead by example, my subject will also accept to be vaccinated,” she said.

She said that the Ministry of Health should start sending a team of medical experts to various chiefdoms across the country so that they can explain to the people the negative and positive effects of the Covid 19 vaccine.

“If you can arrange a team of medical experts to come to Chongwe, I will be the first one to take the covid-19 vaccine for my people to see and emulate the gesture,” she said.

The traditional leader expressed willingness to organise a meeting where headmen can meet the health experts and ask the questions pertaining to the covid-19 vaccine.

She said it is difficult for people of Chongwe and the other districts to start taking the vaccine as they do not have the knowledge of what will happen to them when they take the vaccine.