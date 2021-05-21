PF presidential running mate Prof Nkandu Luo has charged that Independent candidates are selfish.

Prof. Luo said a lot of aspiring candidates who apply for adoptions do so for selfish motives and that was why they end up running as independents to satisfy their desires.

Professor Luo said it was worrying that a lot of people in Zambia still looked at being Member of Parliament merely as lucrative job and not a responsibility charged to lead and represent the people in Parliament.

“One of the things we miss as a people is that when you apply for adoption, it doesn’t mean that you will be successful all of you. You will be subjected to assessments and the best one gets picked so there are a lot of things that are taken into consideration before the MCC settles for a particular candidate,” Professor Luo said.

She said being a Member of Parliament was a very difficult undertaking because Parliament required people who could debate issues.

Professor Luo added that the back benches in Parliament are the most important and they must always research and be able to protect the integrity of the party they represented.

“I was mesmerised by a huge number of people applying to contest on various positions. People should have the euphoria to apply into colleges and universities to contribute to the nations education and development sector instead of just trying to get to Parliament at any cost,” she advised.