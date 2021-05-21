9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, May 21, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Independent Candidates are selfish-Prof Luo

By Chief Editor
45 views
0
General News Independent Candidates are selfish-Prof Luo
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

PF presidential running mate Prof Nkandu Luo has charged that Independent candidates are selfish.

Prof. Luo said a lot of aspiring candidates who apply for adoptions do so for selfish motives and that was why they end up running as independents to satisfy their desires.

Professor Luo said it was worrying that a lot of people in Zambia still looked at being Member of Parliament merely as lucrative job and not a responsibility charged to lead and represent the people in Parliament.

“One of the things we miss as a people is that when you apply for adoption, it doesn’t mean that you will be successful all of you. You will be subjected to assessments and the best one gets picked so there are a lot of things that are taken into consideration before the MCC settles for a particular candidate,” Professor Luo said.

She said being a Member of Parliament was a very difficult undertaking because Parliament required people who could debate issues.

Professor Luo added that the back benches in Parliament are the most important and they must always research and be able to protect the integrity of the party they represented.

“I was mesmerised by a huge number of people applying to contest on various positions. People should have the euphoria to apply into colleges and universities to contribute to the nations education and development sector instead of just trying to get to Parliament at any cost,” she advised.

Previous articleDoctors to stage go slow on Monday

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Independent Candidates are selfish-Prof Luo

PF presidential running mate Prof Nkandu Luo has charged that Independent candidates are selfish. Prof. Luo said a lot of...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

NHIMA to mobilise more on the scheme

General News Photo Editor - 0
National Health Insurance Management Authority (NHIMA) says it will soon embark on a robust door to door campaign for more Zambians to join the...
Read more

Local framer advocate for conservation farming

General News Photo Editor - 0
A small scale farmer of Lusu East Ward in Sesheke district has urged other farmers to practice Sustainable and Conservation Agriculture. Mr Lubinda Lubinda...
Read more

Media advised to observe IBA’s prescribed regulations before, during and after general elections.

General News Chief Editor - 5
The Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) has called on media houses in the country to observe its ethical guidelines and comply with prescribed regulations...
Read more

Zambia Police assures Zambians of peaceful August 12 th General elections

General News Chief Editor - 2
Deputy Inspector of Police for Operations Charity Katanga has assured the nation of peaceful August 12th General elections. Ms.Katanga says as the country was...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.