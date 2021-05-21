Nkana hosts Prison Leopards at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe this Saturday in the first of their last six matches left that they need to secure their FAZ Super League survival.

The FAZ Super League title holders are currently third from the basement inside the bottom four relegation zone at number 16 on 31 points, five points behind Napsa Stars and a further seven points adrift of Prison Leopards who are thirteenth.

Nkana need to attain the traditional threshold of 41 points in these remaining six matches to hopefully have done enough to secure their survival.

Beston Chambeshi’s side also has the privilege of playing a third successive home game where they have so far posted mixed results after losing 2-1 against Lusaka Dynamos last Sunday before Wednesdays’ 4-1 win over Napsa.

With striker Alex Ngonga looking charged-up and menacing in attack, and goalkeeper Kelvin Malunga displaying dependability between the post, Chambeshi will feel confident that Nkana can avenge the 2-0 first leg loss they sustained away in Kabwe against Prison on December 30.

However, another home victory will still keep Nkana at number 16 but earn them 35 points that will put them within six points of the projected cut.

Meanwhile, Napsa also back in action on the same date hoping to rebound from the Nkana loss in a match.

Napsa hosts a tricky Green Eagles at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

Tenth placed Eagles, who drew 1-1 with Napsa in the first leg on December 30, are out of a top four finish and continental contention for the first time in three seasons but on 40 points are now clearly chasing a dignified finish in their final four games.

Eagles will be hoping to collect another three points against another struggling side following Wednesday’s 3-0 home win over Indeni who are just above Napsa at number 14.