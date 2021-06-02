Government is in the process of establishing one regulator of the gaming and lottery industry in Zambia.

Speaking at the official opening of a public consultative meeting in Solwezi today, North-western Province Permanent Secretary Willies Mangimela expressed concern on the current fragmented legislations.

“As you may be aware the government has noted with concern that the current legislations for gaming and lotteries sector in the country are fragmented resulting in loss of revenue to the government,” Mr. Mangimela said.

He said an inter-ministerial technical committee has been constituted to harmonize the current regulations and establish one regulator.

Mr. Mangimela revealed that the committee has drafted the policy and implementation framework.

“It is my hope that this process will culminate into responsive legislation that will enable the Ministry of Finance harmonize and establish a regulator of gaming and lotteries in Zambia,” he said.

He further stated the law will regulate both physical and online gaming and lotteries in the country once it is established.

And Ministry of Finance Economist, Katota Muchinda said government decided to regulate the fast growing industry, which is however being abused.

Meanwhile, stakeholders that include the Zambia Police Service Divisional Legal Officer, Allan Mbahwe and Council of Elders provincial secretary, Kenneth Kapata requested for the content of the current bill in order for them to submit useful content.