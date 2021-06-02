9.5 C
Private media urged to support efforts aimed at curbing political violence

By Chief Editor
Southern Province Permanent Secretary, Joyce Bwacha, has challenged private media houses in the region to support efforts aimed at curbing political violence in the ongoing election campaigns.

The Permanent Secretary, says Radio and television stations remain powerful tools in fostering peace and unity, hence the need to use the influence in filling actions of political violence.

Ms Bwacha said this in a speech read for her, by Provincial Assistant Secretary, Chewele Kondomone in Choma yesterday, at the opening of the Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) one day training workshop for journalists drawn from Radio and television stations in the province.

Meanwhile, The Gender Justice, a local organisation advocating for the rights of women and youths to participate in politics in the country, has cautioned Zambians against falling prey to politics of violence and division ahead of the August 12, 2021 general elections.

Speaking to ZANIS in an interview in Gwembe, Gender Justice Executive Director Collins Mumba said electorates have a responsibility to reject all forms of political activity that can breach the country’s peace.

Mr. Mumba said politicians should be counseled against perpetrating violence as they try to persuade voters to elect them in the August 12 polls.

“We must recognize that these politicians should not divide us but tell us real issues affecting the people,” he said.

He has since implored politicians to tame their respective supporters and ensure that they engage in issue based campaigns.

“As campaigns have begun, we expect politicians to tame their respective supporters and cadres but inform the people what they want to do for them,” he said.

He stressed that political campaigns should be used to inform the public of specific development ideas unlike propagating violence.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mumba revealed that his organisation has embarked on a programme to train women and youths that have been adopted by their political parties.

