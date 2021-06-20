The Patriotic Front has appreciated a child who sang a song asking God to guide and bless President Chagwa Lungu and says it will not apologise as demanded by the UPND Alliance through its Media Director Thabo Kawana.

In a statement released by the PF Member Isaac Mwanza, the PF said the action by a child to sing a song for President Lungu is in line with Articles 12 to 15 of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child and President Lungu’s guidance that society cannot talk about development and prosperity of Zambia without recognizing the voices of children who are significantly overlooked.

“The President has been consistent from his official opening of Parliament in 2016 that children should not only be seen but their voices must be heard as part of the development agenda or prosperity of our country,” said Mwanza.

Mr Mwanza said children have a right celebrate the achievements made by President Lungu and the PF in the last 10 years such as a significant improvement in infant mortality rate and nutritional services which have enhanced the health status of Zambians, especially children and their mothers.

“This has been possible due to improved health standards and construction of 650 health posts which has increased access and affordability for healthcare in rural areas. What the UPND leadership may not know is that under President Lungu’s leadership, Zambia remains on course to meet two targets for maternal, infant and young child nutrition and children remain thankful for the construction of 14,235 classrooms at primary education level and our promise to expedite the completion of all schools currently under construction,” He said

And Mr Mwanza has charged that children and parents had lost hope when their assets were privatized by some known individuals within the UPND who took advantage of the system to unjustly enrich themselves at the expense of their future but the PF is working towards giving back that hope.