9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, June 20, 2021
type here...
Feature Politics
Updated:

PF will not apologise for the wisdom of child who sang for Lungu

By Chief Editor
46 views
4
Feature Politics PF will not apologise for the wisdom of child who sang for...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Patriotic Front has appreciated a child who sang a song asking God to guide and bless President Chagwa Lungu and says it will not apologise as demanded by the UPND Alliance through its Media Director Thabo Kawana.

In a statement released by the PF Member Isaac Mwanza, the PF said the action by a child to sing a song for President Lungu is in line with Articles 12 to 15 of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child and President Lungu’s guidance that society cannot talk about development and prosperity of Zambia without recognizing the voices of children who are significantly overlooked.

“The President has been consistent from his official opening of Parliament in 2016 that children should not only be seen but their voices must be heard as part of the development agenda or prosperity of our country,” said Mwanza.

Mr Mwanza said children have a right celebrate the achievements made by President Lungu and the PF in the last 10 years such as a significant improvement in infant mortality rate and nutritional services which have enhanced the health status of Zambians, especially children and their mothers.

“This has been possible due to improved health standards and construction of 650 health posts which has increased access and affordability for healthcare in rural areas. What the UPND leadership may not know is that under President Lungu’s leadership, Zambia remains on course to meet two targets for maternal, infant and young child nutrition and children remain thankful for the construction of 14,235 classrooms at primary education level and our promise to expedite the completion of all schools currently under construction,” He said

And Mr Mwanza has charged that children and parents had lost hope when their assets were privatized by some known individuals within the UPND who took advantage of the system to unjustly enrich themselves at the expense of their future but the PF is working towards giving back that hope.

Image of child made to wave the UPND symbol
Image of child made to wave the UPND symbol

Image of children made to show the UPND symbol
Image of children made to show the UPND symbol

Previous articleNew malaria diagnosis effective – Scientist
Next articleUPND and PF in Ndola commit to Violence Free Campaigns

4 COMMENTS

  4. Well said Isaac. UPND wants to remain relevant when we have done lots for these children while the privatizer was busy destroying their lives

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HealthChief Editor - 0

The Second Dose Covid-19 Vaccination Programme to Resume this week

The Ministry of Health says it will resume the Covid 19 vaccination programme on Wednesday June 23, 2021...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Davies Mwila concludes his Luapula Province tour with call on Members to deliver 100% votes for President Lungu

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 0
Patriotic Front (PF) Secretary General Hon. Davies Mwila yesterday concluded his three-day tour of Luapula Province with a call on party members to deliver...
Read more

Clergy applauds ECZ suspension of campaigns in some districts

Feature Politics Photo Editor - 4
Apostolic Faith Church Mission in Zambia overseer Bishop John Ngoma has commended the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) for suspending political campaigns in Lusaka...
Read more

Chief Luchembe put to rest

Feature Politics Photo Editor - 4
Chief Luchembe of the Bemba speaking people in Kanchibiya District of Muchinga Province, has been put to rest. And the Zambia Congress of Trade Unions...
Read more

KK’s death global loss-President Lungu

Feature Politics Photo Editor - 5
has described the late Zambian First Republican President Kenneth Kaunda as an iconic Pan-Africanist and a global statesman. And President Lungu has observed...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.