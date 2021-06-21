9.5 C
No party regalia or party symbols of any kind will be allowed during the mourning period-Inonge Wina

Vice President Inonge Wina has sternly warned all political party cadres that in order to respect late First Republican President Kenneth Kaunda’s legacy, no party regalia or party symbols of any kind, including party-branded facemasks, will be allowed during the mourning period.

Speaking today when she announced the burial program, Mrs Wina further cautioned that in order to accord the late Founding Father respect and dignity, and while showing love and support to the family, with strict compliance to the COVID-19 health guidelines, no physical body viewing will be done.

The Vice President explained that the proceedings will be televised live on the national broadcaster, on social media and on radio, for the millions of Zambians to follow, in order to avoid mass gatherings.

Mrs Wina said President Edgar Lungu has reiterated the need for the country to mourn its Founding Father with dignity, respect and calm, deserving of the great man he was.

The remains of late First Republican President Kenneth Kaunda will be taken to all the 10 provinces of Zambia, in honour of the first family’s wish.

Mrs Wina said the programme for the regional visits will begin with Choma district in Southern Province on Wednesday June 23rd 2021, and end with Lusaka Province on Monday, July 5th 2021.

Mrs Wina also revealed that the programme for the provincial visits, which will be conducted in the ten provincial capitals, will be availed to the general public in due course.

She noted that in all the ten provincial capitals, a short Church ceremony will be conducted by the military personnel, in conjunction with the United Church of Zambia (UCZ), to which the late Dr. Kaunda belonged.

The Vice President emphasized that physical attendance to the provincial Church gatherings will be extremely limited and short in nature.

President Edgar Lungu declared a 21 day mourning period for late First Republican President Kenneth Kaunda who was born on April 28th, 1924, and died on June 17, 2021 at the age of 97.

Dr Kaunda will be put to rest on Wednesday July 7th 2021, at a very private ceremony for family and selected invited mourners, to be held at the Presidential burial site in Lusaka.

Previous articleZCEA on Exploitation of Children in Campaigns

