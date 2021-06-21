Chief Chikwanda of the Bemba people of Mpika district in Muchinga Province has died.

Bemba Royal Establishment (BRE) Spokesperson James Mulenga has confirmed the development to ZANIS in an interview today.

Mr Mulenga said the traditional leader died yesterday at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) where he was admitted.

Mr Mulenga revealed that Chief Chikwanda tested positive to COVID-19, which has led to his death.

“The traditional leader passed away yesterday around 23:00 hours, at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) where he was being treated for COVID-19” he said.

He added that the establishment is deeply saddened by the demise of the traditional leader.

“Chief Chikwanda was a hard working leader who positively contributed to the growth of his chiefdom and the country at large” noted the Washanga.

The BRE spokesperson, stated that more updates will be availed to the public, with regards to the funeral arrangements, in due course.

He has since called on Zambians to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 laid down health guidelines, stating that the disease has claimed many lives, hence the need to prevent any further spread.