The Zambia Conference for Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) have expressed sadness over the death of the First Republican President Kenneth Kaunda.

ZCCB Archbishop of Kasama Ignatius Chama says the country has lost a freedom fighter, and a true statesman, who united the nation and rendered a selfless service to the country.

He stated that Dr Kaunda has left a legacy of unity of knitting the various tribes into a united country, as well as inspiring Zambians to celebrate their unity in diversity by following the One Zambia One Nation motto.

Reverend Chama added that Dr Kaunda was a Pan African leader who greatly cared for Africa and played a pivotal role in the liberation struggle of countries in Southern Africa and beyond.

‘’He led by example in terms of servant leadership and hard work, and he was never tired of preaching the primacy and significance of God’s and of one’s neighbor,’’ he said.

We therefore convey our deepest condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family, President Edgar Lungu and his government as well as the people of Zambia who are mourning his demise,’’ stressed Rev. Chama.

He further encouraged the people of Zambia to mourn the fallen hero, by embracing the national values of love, peace and unity which he labored to inculcate into the fabric of the nation.

‘’Our prayer is that the good Lord may reward and receive him into his heavenly kingdom for the valuable services rendered to his beloved country, the African continent and the world at large. We also commend him to God’s mercy for all the failings he might have committed,’’

‘’Comforted by the words in the scriptures that “God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in him” (I Thess. 4:14b), we call upon the Kaunda family and the entire nation to remain united in prayer and strengthen one another in faith.

Late President Kenneth Kaunda died on June 17, 2021 at Maina Soko Military Hospital in Lusaka where he was being treated for pneumonia.

This is contained in a statement made available to ZANIS today by ZCCB Archbishop of Kasama Rev. Ignatius Chama.