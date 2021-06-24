9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, June 24, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

HH is lying that he has no powers to his cadres from ending violence-Mumbi Phiri

By Chief Editor
46 views
0
Headlines HH is lying that he has no powers to his cadres from...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) Presidential Deputy Campaign Manager for Lusaka Province Mrs. Mumbi Phiri has slammed United Party for National Development (UPND) leader Mr. Hakainde Hichilema for lying that he has no powers to stop his unruly supporters from perpetrating political violence ahead of this year’s General Election.

Unlike His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu who has repeatedly told PF supporters to refrain from violence, Mr. Hichilema has on several occasions encouraged his cadres to perpetuate the vice.

Speaking during a meeting with party structures in Luangwa yesterday, Mrs. Phiri narrated that the late President Michael Sata managed to stop his supporters from conducting violent activities in 2008 whilst in opposition.

“What HH is saying that he can’t do anything about political violence because he is in the opposition it’s not true because ba Sata proved that it’s possible. In 2008, the PF thought we won elections. When they said that Rupiah Banda won there was confusion on the Copperbelt and in Lusaka,” she said.

“Ba Sata was in the opposition, he went to ZNBC and gave a directive to the supporters that no life should be lost because he did not want to rule a country that is divided due to political violence when he becomes president. We listened to him whilst he was in the opposition. HH tells his people to defend themselves. If you love people, you should be able to tell them to refrain from violence the way President Edgar Lungu does. He tells his supporters that this is a Christian Nation.”

Mrs. Phiri further said “it could be that Mr. Hichilema doesn’t even want to partake in worship activities” hence his stance on violence.

“When we are holding national prayers in October he refuses to take part, maybe that is why they perpetuate violence. The youth Chairperson they (UPND cadres) beat up and damaged his vehicle, I have told all the youths that if we are being provoked let us just run away,” he said.

And Mrs. Phiri said the UPND are violent because they know that they have already lost elections.

Previous articleElectoral Commission of Zambia Cancels Parliamentary Elections in three Constituencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

HH is lying that he has no powers to his cadres from ending violence-Mumbi Phiri

The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) Presidential Deputy Campaign Manager for Lusaka Province Mrs. Mumbi Phiri has slammed United Party...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Former IG put to rest

Feature Politics Photo Editor - 3
Former Inspector General (IG) of Police, Ephraim Mateyo has been put to rest today at his home village, Ngwezhi, in Kapijimpanga chiefdom of Solwezi,...
Read more

UPND’s move to resume campaigns is a sign of desperation-GBM

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 31
The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) Vice National Chairperson for Mobilisation Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba says the move by UPND to resume campaigns is a sign...
Read more

Chief justice’s demise saddening – Vice President

Feature Politics Photo Editor - 11
Vice President Inonge Wina has expressed sadness at the death of Chief Justice Irene Chirwa Mambilima. Mrs. Wina said the country has been robbed of...
Read more

House of Chiefs mourn KK

Feature Politics Photo Editor - 6
Lusaka, June 22, 2021, ZANIS----The House of Chiefs has mourned the death of former president Kenneth Kaunda who passed away on the 17th of...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.