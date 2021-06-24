The remains of late First Republican President Kenneth Kaunda have have arrived in Mongu district in Western Province.

This marks the second district to pay their last respects to the late statesman, in a ten day country tour of the provincial capitals, before he is officially buried.

The casket carrying Dr Kaunda’s remains took off aboard a Zambia Air Force (ZAF) C-27 J Spartan aircraft at 10:11 hours this morning from Lusaka’s City Airport.

The body is being accompanied by some family members, and senior government officials.

The remains will be taken to all provincial capitals before burial which will take place on 7th July, 2021.

Yesterday the body was taken to Choma district in Southern Province, and is tomorrow expected to be flown to Solwezi in North-western Province.

Dr Kaunda died on 17th June 2021 at Maina Soko Military hospital in Lusaka.

The fallen icon has been accorded a 21 day period of national mourning