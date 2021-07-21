9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, July 21, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Polls in 6 Constituencies and Local Government violate the Constitution

By Chief Editor
46 views
0
Headlines Polls in 6 Constituencies and Local Government violate the Constitution
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

ELECTORAL Commission of Zambia (ECZ)
ELECTORAL Commission of Zambia (ECZ) Acting Chairperson Annettee Nhekairo says the impending amendment of the Republican Constitution is necessary if the ongoing delimitation of constituencies, wards and polling districts is to be a success

CONCERNS by GEARS Initiative Zambia that the Electoral Commission of Zambia has breached the Constitution by setting 12th August, 2021 as the date for 6 parliamentary Constituencies and 6 Local Government elections following fresh nominations held on 12th July 2021 are valid, Governance Activist Isaac Mwanza has observed.

Mr Mwanza who has several times taken ECZ to court said it is indisputable that an ensuing election taking place under Article 52(6) of the Constitution must be held within 30 days from the date of fresh nominations.

“In accordance with Article 269 of the Constitution on the computation of time, the period between 11th July, 2021 and 12th August, 2021 accounts for 31 days and falls outside the 30 days stated in the Constitution,” said Mwanza.

Mr Mwanza has said that elections in Lusaka Central, Mandevu, Chawama, Kasenengwa, Mafinga, and Mpulungu parliamentary Constituencies as well as mayoral and Councillors for Luanshya District, Matanda Ward, Mushili, Kamakonde, Kabwale, and Ichinga Wards which will be held after 11th August, 2021 are illegal, unconstitutional, null and void as they violate the Constitution.

“ECZ acted within the law to cancel elections under Article 52(6) but the same Commission has violated the very law it sought to uphold by setting the election outside the constitutionally prescribed 30 days. The Commission is bound by Article 1(3) of the Constitution and the omission on its part cannot make its action lawful,” said Mwanza

Mr Mwanza has thus warned that the holding the election on the 31st day has created a fertile ground for anyone or losing candidates to petition and call for nullification of elections in those constituencies and councils.

He has since asked the Commission to take step regularize the elections in constituencies and wards so they can conform to the “within the 30 days” constitutional requirement and not the 31 days the Commission has set.

Previous articleShepolopolo Set Holland On Olympic Debut

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Polls in 6 Constituencies and Local Government violate the Constitution

CONCERNS by GEARS Initiative Zambia that the Electoral Commission of Zambia has breached the Constitution by setting 12th August,...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

ECZ lifts campaign ban for the PF and UPND in Lusaka

Headlines Chief Editor - 8
The Electoral Commission of Zambia(ECZ) has lifted the partial suspension of the Patriotic Front and United Party for National Development to conduct physical...
Read more

Privatization wiped out the industrial base of Zambia-Nakacinda

Headlines Chief Editor - 28
Former Minister of Water Development Sanitation and Environmental protection Hon Raphael Nakacinda says privatization wiped out the industrial base of the country. Speaking when he...
Read more

Non- compliance of COVID-19 guidelines worry Ministry of Health

Headlines Chief Editor - 14
The Ministry of Health has noted with sadness the rate at which people are evading the law with regards to public health directives and...
Read more

Debt Swap well intended-Malupenga

Headlines Chief Editor - 18
The government says the debt swap will provide significant relief to public service workers who are highly indebted and with the compromised capacity to...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.