Political parties cautioned against flouting ECZ campaign time table

By Chief Editor
Political parties cautioned against flouting ECZ campaign time table
The Conflict Management Committee (CMC) in Chasefu District has cautioned political parties against flouting the time table put in place to ensure violence free campaigns ahead of the August 12 elections.

The caution comes after the committee successfully resolved a matter of electoral conflict in which an independent candidate, Thokoza Ndhlovu, vying for the Council Chairpersonship, raised a complaint against the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) party.

The Independent candidate dragged the PF before the Conflict Management Committee of breaching the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) Local Government elections campaign time table.

The Conflict Management Committee Chairperson, Albert Nyirenda, who mediated the meeting, reminded political parties that the electoral campaign time table was put in place to ensure peaceful campaigns.

Pastor Nyirenda noted that flouting of campaign time table has the potential to ignite violence among political parties

He noted that the time table must be respected during campaigns to avoid conflict.

“The interest of ECZ is to see that political parties are conducting peaceful campaigns and denounce electoral violence and conflict,” said Pastor Nyirenda.

Earlier, Ms Ndhlovu submitted to the Conflict Management Committee that on July 14, PF was scheduled to do their campaigns in Kajilime and Nkhanga but instead they were in her campaign area conducting meetings in conflict of the ECZ campaign time table.

In response, PF representative Nephas Ngulube, who is Chasefu District Party Secretary, informed the electoral conflict management meeting that he was not aware of any ruling party unscheduled campaign activities in Membe ward.

He added that the party was only making backstopping visits to its camps.

“The PF has structures and set camps in all the wards. We go to these camps to sensitise our members and give them food,” said Mr Ngulube.

However, Mr Ngulube has pledged his party’s continued preaching of love, peace and unity regardless of political affiliation, while Ms Ndhlovu emphasised the need to follow the ECZ campaign time table in order to avoid conflict.

