Kabwe Warriors have announced the appointment of ex-club defender Manfred Chabinga as head coach.

Chabinga, the former Nkana and Mufulira Wanderers coach, has been handed a one season long contract.

He takes over as Warriors head coach from Ian Bakala, who has dropped to the role of assistant trainer.

‘The duration of the contract is one season,’ said club Chief Executive Officer Charles Chakatazya.

Chabinga has been unattached since he was sidelined by Nkana last December.

Chakatazya said Chabinga and his Warriors bench have been tasked to stir the team to the group stage of the 2021/22 CAF Confederation Cup.

‘The first target is to reach the group stage. After the group stage, we will set another target,’ he said.

Chakatazya is urging supporters to rally the team.

‘I think we are up to the task. Preparations are going on well. We just need the support from fans.’

Warriors qualified for the Confederation Cup after finishing number four in the 2020/21 FAZ Super Division season.