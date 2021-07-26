9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, July 26, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Kabwe Warriors Hire Chabinga

By sports
46 views
0
Sports Kabwe Warriors Hire Chabinga
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Kabwe Warriors have announced the appointment of ex-club defender Manfred Chabinga as head coach.

Chabinga, the former Nkana and Mufulira Wanderers coach, has been handed a one season long contract.

He takes over as Warriors head coach from Ian Bakala, who has dropped to the role of assistant trainer.

‘The duration of the contract is one season,’ said club Chief Executive Officer Charles Chakatazya.

Chabinga has been unattached since he was sidelined by Nkana last December.

Chakatazya said Chabinga and his Warriors bench have been tasked to stir the team to the group stage of the 2021/22 CAF Confederation Cup.

‘The first target is to reach the group stage. After the group stage, we will set another target,’ he said.

Chakatazya is urging supporters to rally the team.

‘I think we are up to the task. Preparations are going on well. We just need the support from fans.’

Warriors qualified for the Confederation Cup after finishing number four in the 2020/21 FAZ Super Division season.

Previous articleUPND Warns Party Officials Against Fielding Inefficient Polling Agents

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Kabwe Warriors Hire Chabinga

Kabwe Warriors have announced the appointment of ex-club defender Manfred Chabinga as head coach. Chabinga, the former Nkana and Mufulira...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Fashion Sakala Scores to Spark Rangers Victory Over Real Madrid

Sports sports - 6
Chipolopolo striker Fashion Sakala on Sunday inspired Glasgow Rangers to victory over visiting Real Madrid with the equalizer in Sunday evenings 2-1 pre-season win...
Read more

Barbara Banda: Shepolopolo Is On The Rise

Sports sports - 7
Shepolopolo captain and striker Barbra Banda has hailed the remarkable improvement Zambia has made in their second Group F match at the ongoing Tokyo...
Read more

Boxer Zimba Makes Flying Olympics Start

Sports sports - 2
It was a productive Saturday for Team Zambia at the Tokyo Olympics not only on the pitch but in the ring as well. Shepolopolo drew...
Read more

Shepolopolo Earn Draw Against Lucky China

Sports sports - 4
Shepolopolo were denied their debut Olympic victory on Saturday by a very fortunate 10-man China to finish 4-4 in a match Zambia...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.