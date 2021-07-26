9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, July 26, 2021
Sports
Team Zambia's Olympic Boxing Hopes Stay Alive

Team Zambia’s Olympic boxing hopes are very much alive in Tokyo.

On Monday, flyweight Patrick Chinyemba defeated Alex Winwood of Australia 4-1 to advance to the next stage.

Chinyemba joins welterweight Stephen Zimba in the next round after the latter won his Saturday bout.

Zimba is back in the ring this Tuesday to face Russian Andrei Zamkovoi who enjoyed a preliminary round bye.

Chiyemba will be in action on July 31 against Briton Galal Yafai.

Their compatriot Everisto Mulenga, who enjoyed a preliminary round bye, will enter the ring on July 28 against Colombian Avila Sergura who out-boxed Mohammad Alwadi of Jordan on Saturday.

But out is Judoka Steven Mungandu after he was eliminated on Sunday by Adrian Gomboc of Slovenia.

And also in action this Tuesday are Shepolopolo Zambia who face Brazil in their final Group F match that they must win to trying and secure one of the two best third place quarterfinal places in the Women’s Football event.

