The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has extended the accreditation period for political party observers, monitors and other stakeholder organisations.

Acting Chief Electoral Officer Royd Katongo said in a statement to ZANIS today that the accreditation exercise, which commenced on July 1, 2021 and was supposed to conclude today July 30, 2021, has been extended for three more days.

Mr. Katongo said the ECZ headquarters in Lusaka and all the accreditation centres across the country in all the 116 districts shall remain open for the next three days.

He said that the accreditation exercise shall now end on August 2, 2021, which falls on a Monday next week.

He has since urged political party and civil society organisation leaders to ensure that their members that were selected are accredited in the next three days.

Mr. Katongo has further advised election monitors to observe the guidelines and regulations that have been given in the electoral code of conduct.