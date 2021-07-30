Vice President Inonge Wina has assured chiefs in Luano district that she will lobby the next government to initiate and implement developmental projects for the area despite her leaving office after 12 August, 2021.

Mrs. Wina said she will work with the Member of Parliament who will be elected in Luano and influence the construction of a mini hospital in the district.

“It is government mandate that Luano district is also brought in the development stream like any other district in the country,” she said in Luano districts today.

She added that government has not exhausted the number of mini hospitals that are supposed to be constructed in the country.

The Vice President there is need to construct a mini hospital which will be as equipped as a district hospital.

And speaking on behalf of other traditional leaders, chief Chikupili of the Swaka-Lala people pledged to support President Edgar Lungu during the August 12 general elections.

“If elections were to be brought forward on Monday August 2, us chiefs and our subjects are ready to give President Lungu victory because of the development we have seen in Luano district,” said chief Chikupili.

The traditional leaders have also thanked President Lungu for the timely delivery of farming inputs.