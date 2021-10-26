9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, October 26, 2021
Kundananji Brace Sends Shepolopolo Womens AFCON Final Qualifying Stage

Shepolopolo are through to the final qualifying round of the 2022 African Women’s Championship after eliminating Malawi 4-3 on aggregate.

Zambia on Tuesday afternoon edged Malawi 3-2 at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka in the return leg just six days after the first leg tie finished 1-1 in Lilongwe.

Shepolopolo held on to win the match despite being scared twice by the visiting Scorchers at home.

Defender Lushomo Mweemba scored the winner in the last fifteen minutes when the game was heading for a 2-2 draw that would have sent Zambia packing.

The Malawians took an early lead at Nkoloma when Asimenye Simwaka scored after seven minutes but Zambia equalised through two-goal star Rachael Kundananji in the 24th minute.

Kundananji completed her brace on 41 minutes to help Zambia take a 2-1 lead into the half time break.

Wezi Mvula scared the home side when making it 2-2 in the 71st minute but Mweemba had the final say on the final result after poking in the winner three minutes later.

Zambia will face Namibia in the two-legged final qualifying round.

