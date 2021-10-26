9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, October 26, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Government will improve access to safe drinking water for the people of Muchinga province-Hichilema

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Headlines Government will improve access to safe drinking water for the people of...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

President Hakainde Hichilema says his government will improve access to safe drinking water for the people of Muchinga province.

President Hichilema said access to safe drinking water will be improved in the province through various water projects.

The President, who was speaking when he toured the Chambeshi water reticulation project in Chinsali today, said the government will render all the necessary support for the completion of the project.

He said the completion of the Chambeshi water project reticulation will facilitate for the continuous supply of safe drinking water to residents in the district.

“I am impressed with this project as it will improve the access to water by the ordinary villager here,” he said.

The republican President has since urged Chambeshi water management to consider the use of a solar-based power to reduce on the cost of electricity to run the plant.

And Chambeshi Water and Sanitation Company Managing Director, Luckson Simumba said the Chinsali water project is at 98 per cent complete and is expected to be fully operational by November 19, 2021.

Mr. Simumba told the President that only a sewer system is remaining to be completed and installed as well as the operationalization of two treatment plants.

He explained that the objective of the company is to supply safe and clean running water throughout the day.

“With the support of government, we will be able to achieve this goal of continuous water supply,” he said.

Mr. Simumba also told the President that the company is planning to extend its services to surrounding rural areas.

President Hichilema was in Chinsali district on a one- day working visit.

Previous articleKundananji Brace Sends Shepolopolo Womens AFCON Final Qualifying Stage

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Government will improve access to safe drinking water for the people of Muchinga province-Hichilema

President Hakainde Hichilema says his government will improve access to safe drinking water for the people of Muchinga province. President...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

The Rot at Zambian Airways: The Board clears CEO of wrong doings

Headlines Chief Editor - 15
The Board of Directors of Zambia Airways has resolved that allegations of abuse of workers rights leveled against Ethiopian CEO Bruk Endeshaw are unfounded. After...
Read more

A Zambia Police Officer and a Lawyer allegedly disappear with Money collected from a Search Operation

Headlines Chief Editor - 47
A LAWYER and a police officer are on the run after they allegedly stole US$800,000 during a search party at a suspect's home. Police...
Read more

We borrowed to develop Zambia, Given Lubinda

Headlines Chief Editor - 34
The Opposition Patriotic Front (PF) Vice President Given Lubinda, has scoffed at what he described as President Hakainde Hichilema´s desperate attempt to musk his...
Read more

Search at my private residence was illegal and no Money was found-Valden Findlay

Headlines Chief Editor - 22
Lusaka businessman Valden Findlay says no money was found at his private residence during the search by the police. In a statement to...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.