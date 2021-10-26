President Hakainde Hichilema says his government will improve access to safe drinking water for the people of Muchinga province.

President Hichilema said access to safe drinking water will be improved in the province through various water projects.

The President, who was speaking when he toured the Chambeshi water reticulation project in Chinsali today, said the government will render all the necessary support for the completion of the project.

He said the completion of the Chambeshi water project reticulation will facilitate for the continuous supply of safe drinking water to residents in the district.

“I am impressed with this project as it will improve the access to water by the ordinary villager here,” he said.

The republican President has since urged Chambeshi water management to consider the use of a solar-based power to reduce on the cost of electricity to run the plant.

And Chambeshi Water and Sanitation Company Managing Director, Luckson Simumba said the Chinsali water project is at 98 per cent complete and is expected to be fully operational by November 19, 2021.

Mr. Simumba told the President that only a sewer system is remaining to be completed and installed as well as the operationalization of two treatment plants.

He explained that the objective of the company is to supply safe and clean running water throughout the day.

“With the support of government, we will be able to achieve this goal of continuous water supply,” he said.

Mr. Simumba also told the President that the company is planning to extend its services to surrounding rural areas.

President Hichilema was in Chinsali district on a one- day working visit.