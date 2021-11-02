Boyhood Liverpool fan Enock Mwepu admitted scoring at Anfield was ‘an unbelievable feeling.’

Mwepu followed the Reds growing up in Zambia but was thrilled to get on the scoresheet against them in Saturday’s 2-2 draw.

His brilliant angled effort from the corner of the penalty area got Albion back in the game before Leandro Trossard equalised in the second half.

Mwepu had opened his account for Albion on Wednesday in the Carabao Cup tie against Leicester City.

“I was almost speechless after the game,” he said.

“The goal was really amazing, an unbelievable feeling at the end of an amazing week for me. If you play Liverpool and you score that goal who wouldn’t be really happy?

“I think the way we played showed the spirit in the squad. The gaffer is always trying to give us that motivation, always trying to make sure we give our best.

“But we have to keep going strong so everyone in the team is really pushing. If we keep this mentality and hopefully we get more results going forward.”

Head coach Graham Potter was delighted with Mwepu’s contribution after he paired him with Yves Bissouma in central midfield, with Adam Lallana occupying a more advanced role.

“It was a wonderful goal and I was really pleased for Enock,” said Potter.

“He gives us a different option in there, I thought he did really well against a strong Liverpool midfield.”

