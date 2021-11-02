The National Executive Committee for the National Union of Miners and Allied Workers (NUMAW) has with immediate effect suspended its President James Chansa for abrogating its constitution.

The development follows a petition presented to the National Executive Committee by union members from 43 NUMAW branches which alleged that the embattled Mr. Chansa engagement in politics in the run-up to the 2021 general elections.

The branch officials delivered the petition to the national executive committee led by the NUMAW vice president Lillian Kasonde.

According to the suspension letter to Mr Chansa signed by NUMAW National Secretary Stephen Mukuka and obtained by the media, Mr Sapau Kalusha explained that the members do not want Mr Chansa because of his lack of respect for the constitution which has led to his failure to call for the 2021 elective quadrennial conference.

Mr. Kalusha also accused Mr Chansa of wanting to hold on to power by advocating for the review of the constitution so that he can stand for a third term. The suspension letter has since been served to Mr. Chansa.

“ Following the NEC meeting held on 1st November, 2021, where your suing of the union and subsequent collapse of your injunction to hold the quadrennial conference , it has been resolved that you be placed on immediate suspension for putting the name of the union in disrepute.

“ We expect an exculpatory letter from you within two week,” reads the letter in part.

Mr. Chansa has since been given 14 days to exculpate himself. He has further been banned from accessing his office and performing any union duties.