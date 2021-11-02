9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, November 2, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

National Union of Miners Suspends its President for Engaging in Politics inthe run up to 2021 general Elections

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News National Union of Miners Suspends its President for Engaging in Politics inthe...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The National Executive Committee for the National Union of Miners and Allied Workers (NUMAW) has with immediate effect suspended its President James Chansa for abrogating its constitution.

The development follows a petition presented to the National Executive Committee by union members from 43 NUMAW branches which alleged that the embattled Mr. Chansa engagement in politics in the run-up to the 2021 general elections.

The branch officials delivered the petition to the national executive committee led by the NUMAW vice president Lillian Kasonde.

According to the suspension letter to Mr Chansa signed by NUMAW National Secretary Stephen Mukuka and obtained by the media, Mr Sapau Kalusha explained that the members do not want Mr Chansa because of his lack of respect for the constitution which has led to his failure to call for the 2021 elective quadrennial conference.

Mr. Kalusha also accused Mr Chansa of wanting to hold on to power by advocating for the review of the constitution so that he can stand for a third term. The suspension letter has since been served to Mr. Chansa.

“ Following the NEC meeting held on 1st November, 2021, where your suing of the union and subsequent collapse of your injunction to hold the quadrennial conference , it has been resolved that you be placed on immediate suspension for putting the name of the union in disrepute.

“ We expect an exculpatory letter from you within two week,” reads the letter in part.

Mr. Chansa has since been given 14 days to exculpate himself. He has further been banned from accessing his office and performing any union duties.

Previous articleChoma Municipal council ordered to release all seized goods from non-compliant businesses

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

National Union of Miners Suspends its President for Engaging in Politics inthe run up to 2021 general Elections

The National Executive Committee for the National Union of Miners and Allied Workers (NUMAW) has with immediate effect suspended...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Choma Municipal council ordered to release all seized goods from non-compliant businesses

General News Chief Editor - 0
The government has directed Choma Municipal council to release all seized goods from non-compliant businesses in the provincial capital last week. Southern Province Minister...
Read more

Government applauds MultiChoice Zambia investments in the Creative and Media Industry

General News Chief Editor - 6
GOVERNMENT has commended MultiChoice Zambia for playing a leading role in ensuring a well-informed nation through its investments in the creative and media industry. Minister...
Read more

The Africa Youth Conference gets underway

General News Chief Editor - 2
Acting President Mutale Nalumango says government has registered its commitment to the youth agenda nationally and continentally, through the formation of the Ministry of...
Read more

Northwest teachers welcome the the recruitment of 30,000 teachers in 2022 budget

General News Chief Editor - 0
Teacher unions in North-western province have welcomed the 2022 budget especially that it indicates the recruitment of 30,000 teachers. Professional Teachers Union...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.