General News
Government is determined to strengthen the existing cordial relations between Zambia and Zimbabwe

By Chief Editor
Information and Media Minister Chushi Kasanda has said Government under the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema is determined to further strengthen the existing cordial relations between Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Ms. Kasanda, who is also Chief Government Spokesperson, said this is important for the mutual benefit of the two countries and peoples.

Speaking when Zimbabwean High Commissioner to Zambia, Charity Charamba paid a courtesy call on her this morning, Ms. Kasanda said Zambia and Zimbabwe have continued to stand together on many fronts aimed at improving the lives of citizens.

“Your Excellency, Zambia, and Zimbabwe do not only share a common border but also a common heritage, and a common future that is anchored on peace and development,” she said.

And Ms. Kasanda has called for close collaboration between her Ministry and the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services of Zimbabwe to enhance the flow of information between the two countries.

She said this would not only cement the relations but also facilitate the growth of the media and information sector between the two countries.

Zimbabwean High Commissioner to Zambia, Charity Charamba said Zimbabwe will forever cherish the sacrifice made by the Zambian people during that country’s struggle for independence.

Ms. Charamba said there was the need to enhance the bilateral relations which are managed under the framework of the Joint Permanent Commission on Cooperation (JPCC) and the Joint Permanent Commission on Defence and Security Cooperation (JPCDSC).

She said the frameworks are important as they provide platforms for the two countries to strengthen cooperation in various areas such as tourism, culture, education, women empowerment, immigration among others.

And Ms. Charamba has commended Government efforts to provide universal access to media by all citizens especially those in rural areas through the installation of communication towers and radio services around the country.

She said it is gratifying to note that the Zambian government has, in the 2022 budget, made a provision to facilitate this exercise which she said her government had equally embarked on.

Previous articlePF’s Reaction to UPND 2022 Budget in Full

