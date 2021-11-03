The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has thanked President Hakainde Hichilema for his gesture to find time to interact with Scottish based Chipolopolo soccer player, Fashion Sakala on his visit to Glasgow.

FAZ President Andrew Kamanga says his executive is elated with the gesture made by President Hichilema, who is also patron of the Football Association of Zambia.

Kamanga says the FAZ executive committee, and the entire football family is extremely humbled by the gesture from the Head of State.

“The rare gesture is an affirmation of the recognition of talent from the Head of State and his administration. We have no doubt that this is a signal for our players to aspire for excellence in their respective clubs and national team.” Kamanga said.

Kamanga also paid tribute to Sakala for giving the President an insight of the possibilities that football offers once fully embraced as a career option.

“Fashion Sakala proved a worth ambassador of our game in his interaction, and we hope that other players should learn from his story that is traced from a humble ground. Young people should learn from his example and also borrow from the President’s message for players to invest while they are still playing,” he said.

President Hichilema and Sakala conferred on the side lines of the COP26 Glasgow Conference.

Sakala is one of the many Zambian players flying the national flag in foreign leagues.

This is contained in a statement made available to the media by FAZ Communications Manager Sydney Mungala.