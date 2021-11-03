9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, November 3, 2021
General News
Human Rights Commission is engaging stakeholders to support the abolition of the death penalty in Zambia

By Chief Editor
The Human Rights Commission (HRC) says there is need to involve various stakeholders on the issues of abolishing the death penalty in Zambia.

Human Rights Commission Principle Information Officer Simon Mulumbi said stakeholders play a very important role in issues that concern the wellbeing of the people.

Mr. Mulumbi said this during a one-day consultative meeting on death penalty whose objective is to raise awareness about the fundamental right to life and explore the opportunities for collaborative efforts towards abolishing the death penalty in the country.

Mr. Mulumbi added that the commission recognises various organisations as key stakeholders in the promotion and protection of the inherent right to life.

“Death penalty is a reality which has affected many people and has impact on wide range of human rights especially the vulnerable in the society,” he said.

He added that the commission has over the years been engaging stakeholders with a view of getting support from the said stakeholders towards the abolition of the death penalty in the country.

Mr. Mulumbi further said the commission understands that death penalty constitutes a violation of one of the basic human right which is the right to life.

He further said the commission is currently in Chinsali to consult stakeholders on the way forward regarding the issue of abolishing death penalty in Zambia.

He also urged stakeholders to share their concerns on the death penalty so as to help the commission compile a balanced report.

The consultative meeting is being attended by various stakeholders within the district.

