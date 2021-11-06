9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, November 6, 2021
General News
Haimbe challenges the private sector to support the girl child

By Chief Editor
The new dawn government has challenged the corporate world to support the well-being of the girl child in society.

Justice Minister Mulambo Haimbe says the private sector needs to embark on initiatives meant to power the girl child as she is a key player for this nation’s future social-economic development.

The Minister was impressed with the waterless lavatory innovation which utilizes a type of technology that allows human waste to transform into manure that can be used in farming.

Speaking in Lusaka yesterday when Savenda Group in partnership with Leedsfit Holdings handed over a girl’s waterless lavatory block to Chainda Primary school, Mr Haimbe commended the two firms for the gesture worth emulating by other firms.

“Innovations such as these that are meant to foster the well-being of the girl child and indeed to foster the general principle of health and sanitation are always welcome,” Mr Haimbe said.

Speaking on the same occasion, Leedsfit Holdings Group Director Kevin Situmbeko said the waterless lavatories are non-contaminable.

“The sanitary pads will be thrown in there and they will dry together with the fecal, the liquid is separated and we are able to harvest whatever remains there. These toilets are very affordable and we’d like to thank Savenda for being s company that supports the girl child,” Mr Situmbeko said.

And Savenda Group Director for Special and Medical Projects Norman Brown said his firm is committed to supporting projects that empower the girl children.

And Chainda Primary School Headteacher Mubita Mubita used the occasion to ask authorities to solve the massive flooding at the school that occurs during the rainy season.

