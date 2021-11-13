Governance, Elections, Advocacy, Research Services (GEARS) Executive Director, McDonald Chipenzi says the fight against corruption should not be left to President Hakainde Hichilema alone but that everyone should get involved.

Mr Chipenzi says GEARS is concerned with the alleged luck of commitment by senior officials in the UPND government in advocating for a free corruption environment.

He said GEARS expects Ministers and Members of Parliament in the UPND Government to join forces with the President in denouncing corruption.

Mr Chipenzi has told ZANIS in Livingstone today that there is need for everyone in Government to speak with one voice in the fight against corruption.

He said currently GEARS has observed that it is only the President who is preaching against the evils of the vice.

Mr Chipenzi alleges that at the moment no Ministers, MP’s, Mayor’s and Councillors from UPND are coming out in the open to support the crusade in the fight against corruption.

He said if not quickly addressed President Hichilema risks being a lone fighter in the corruption fight.

Mr Chipenzi has also thanked President Hichilema for taking his time in appointing District Commissioners countrywide.

He said President Hichilema is a tolerant man who even allowed District Commissioners to continue drawing a salary even after being put on leave.