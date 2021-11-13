9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, November 13, 2021
type here...
Feature Politics
Updated:

GEARS counsels UPND members on corruption

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Feature Politics GEARS counsels UPND members on corruption
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Governance, Elections, Advocacy, Research Services (GEARS) Executive Director, McDonald Chipenzi says the fight against corruption should not be left to President Hakainde Hichilema alone but that everyone should get involved.

Mr Chipenzi says GEARS is concerned with the alleged luck of commitment by senior officials in the UPND government in advocating for a free corruption environment.

He said GEARS expects Ministers and Members of Parliament in the UPND Government to join forces with the President in denouncing corruption.

Mr Chipenzi has told ZANIS in Livingstone today that there is need for everyone in Government to speak with one voice in the fight against corruption.

He said currently GEARS has observed that it is only the President who is preaching against the evils of the vice.

Mr Chipenzi alleges that at the moment no Ministers, MP’s, Mayor’s and Councillors from UPND are coming out in the open to support the crusade in the fight against corruption.

He said if not quickly addressed President Hichilema risks being a lone fighter in the corruption fight.

Mr Chipenzi has also thanked President Hichilema for taking his time in appointing District Commissioners countrywide.

He said President Hichilema is a tolerant man who even allowed District Commissioners to continue drawing a salary even after being put on leave.

Previous articleStop Harassing Former Presidents

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature PoliticsChief Editor - 0

GEARS counsels UPND members on corruption

Governance, Elections, Advocacy, Research Services (GEARS) Executive Director, McDonald Chipenzi says the fight against corruption should not be left...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

UPND seek change of law to remove some PF and Independent MPs from Parliament

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 18
The ruling United Party for National Development -UPND- has asked the Constitutional Court to remove Section 97(2) from the electoral law, in a move...
Read more

Use of Tribal Lens by PF MPs to deal with National Issues Disappointing-Mweetwa

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 29
The United Party for National Development (UPND) has said that it is disappointed with some Patriotic Front Members of Parliament who are using the...
Read more

Chishimba Kambwili says he is confident of becoming PF President

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 47
PATRIOTIC Front (PF) Senior official Chishimba Kambwili is confident of becoming its President. Mr. Kambwili, who is former National Democratic Congress (NDC) president said this...
Read more

Be more Specific when you Accuse Individuals or Clique of Individuals-Fred Mmembe

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 40
Socialist Party President Fred M'membe has urged the people in Government to be more specific when they accuse individuals or cliques of individuals. Writing in...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.