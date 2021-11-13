9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, November 13, 2021
Government committed to providing trained health workers

By Chief Editor
The government says the key focus of any profession is service to humanity and commitment to practice.

Minister of Health, Sylvia Masebo says Government will continue to support the training of health workers to ensure continued availability of skilled Human Resource for the delivery of quality health care.

Ms Masebo who was represented by Muchinga Province, Assistant Secretary Chiwele Kondomone said this during the First ever combined Graduation Ceremony for Registered Nurses, Midwives and Community Health Assistants for Chilonga and Michael Chilufya Sata Colleges of Nursing and Midwifery in Mpika.

She added that Government will equally distribute health workers including nurses and midwives to health facilities across the country in order to address the gaps identified in the system.

“Government will also aim at attaining the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and Universal Health Coverage,” said Ms Masebo.

Ms Masebo has also urged graduates to serve the people, adding that the Nursing and Midwifery profession has the universal obligation to serve the people.

“I encourage you to see to it that your patients are well cared for, as this is your unique function,” she said.

And Muchinga Provincial Health Director, Nero Chilembo said this graduation witnessed at Mpika entails a boost in human capital to foster the continuum of care as Ministry of Health.

“We want to put more investment on health promotion, disease prevention and clinical care for those who contract diseases,” he said.

Dr Chilembo has also urged the graduates to replace the medical approach with the psychological approach which involves smiling at the patients, adding that this approach helps patients to heal even without medicine.

Meanwhile, Mpika Diocese Bishop, Edwin Mulandu has urged community and members of staff to offer moral support to the graduates as they join the health sector.

Bishop Mulundu has encouraged the students to cease the opportunity that has been accorded them and serve Zambians to their best ability.

Among those graduating were 279 Registered Nurses, 15 Midwives, 44 Public Health Nurses and 101 Community Health Assistants from Both Chilonga and Micheal Chilufya Sata Hospital.

