Police have intensified investigations into the fatal road traffic accident in which Kabwata Member of Parliament Levy Mkandawire, died. The accident happened on November 18th, 2021, around 12: 45 hrs in Lusaka’s Woodlands Extension, at the gate of Mr. Mkandawire’s house.

Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga says Jane Mwale, 39, and Alick Jetta Kalengo 57 are in Police custody. Mr. Hamoonga has told ZNBC News that the public will be informed of the next cause of action.

Mr Mkandawire, 60, died after he was crushed against the perimeter wall of his house, by his vehicle, a Toyota IST, which had been hit, by a speeding BMW X5 vehicle.

The Kabwata Member of Parliament had apparently disembarked from his vehicle, in order to open the gate, when the accident happened.

Police identified the driver of the BMW X5 as Jane Mwale, aged 39, who is also Mr Mkandawire’s neighbour.

Earlier, a cyclist Shaderick Phiri 21 of the Bauleni compound was also bashed by the BMW X5 registration ALM 5955 and sustained minor injuries.