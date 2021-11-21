9.5 C
US Donates Over 580,000 Pfizer Vaccines To Zambia

By Chief Editor
The United States, through the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) facility, delivered 580,320 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses to the people of Zambia. This is the first delivery of Pfizer vaccine doses to Zambia following four successful deliveries of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine. This latest delivery brings the total number of vaccines provided by the United States to Zambia to over 1.5 million doses (974,400 doses of J&J, and 580,320 doses of Pfizer).

To accelerate the global fight against COVID-19 and reinforce the United States’ ongoing support to increase vaccinations, the U.S. government is sharing these doses safely, equitably, and with no strings attached. The vaccines are provided with the sole intent of saving lives.

Vaccination against COVID-19 is the best way to end the pandemic. The United States has committed to provide more than 1.1 billion vaccine doses worldwide and has provided more than 234 million vaccine doses to over 100 countries and economies. As the largest single country donor to COVAX, today’s delivery illustrates the United States’ continued commitment to protecting Zambians with lifesaving vaccines.

Previous articleZambia Police intensify Investigations into the Fatal road traffic Accident killed Kabwata MP

