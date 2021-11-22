Promotion chasing Napsa Stars have opened a five point lead in the FAZ National Division 1 championship.

Napsa on Sunday beat Lumwana Radiants 1-0 to move to 26 points after playing 12 matches.

Musonda Kapembwa engineered the victory with a 39th minute goal after being put through by Luka Nguni.

This was Napsa’s third consecutive win.

Trident of Kalumbila are second on 21 points after forcing a 2-2 draw against Police College.

FC Muza are third on 20 points following a 2-0 win over Young Green Buffaloes.

Kitwe United drew 1-1 with Nchanga Rangers to move into fourth place on the table.

Standing (Top 6)

1. Napsa 26 Points

2. Trident 21 P

3. FC Muza 20 P

4. Kitwe Utd 19 P

5. Lumwana 19 P

6. City of Lsk 18 P

Week 12 Results

Napsa Stars FC 1-0 Lumwana FC

Police College FC 2-2 Trident FC

Luapula Green Eagles FC 0-0 KYSA FC

Young Green Eagles FC 1-0 Mufulira Wanderers FC

City of Lusaka FC 0-1 Quattro Kalumbila FC

Kitwe United FC 1- 1 Nchanga Rangers FC

Gomes FC 1-1 Jumulo FC

Zesco Malaiti Rangers FC 1-1 Livingston Pirates

Young Green Buffaloes FC 0-2 MUZA FC