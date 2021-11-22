Republican President Hakainde Hichilema has said that the death of Kabwata Member of Parliament Levy Mkandawire raises a lot of suspicions.

President Hichilema said that law enforcement agencies need not to be instructed to investigate the death of Mr. Mkandawire and settle all suspicions surrounding his death in a traffic accident at his residence.

Addressing hundreds of mourners during the burial of the late Kabwata lawmaker at Leopards Hill Memorial Park, the Head of State lamented that the death of Mr. Mkandawire is not only a loss to the UPND, but that the nation has lost a leader who stood for the wider interest of society.

Speaking earlier during a church service at Mary Emasculate Catholic church where hundreds of mourners gathered to pay their last respects to late Kabwata Member of Parliament, David Daka who spoke on behalf of the family said the death of Mr. Mkandawire has left the family in shock and disbelief.

Mr. Daka described Mr. Mukandwire as a down-to-earth man who always ensured that the family lived in peace and unity.



And widow to the late Charity Ngosa Mkandawire described her late husband as a pillar to the family. Mr. Mkandawire is survived with a wife and four children.

Meanwhile, the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) suspects foul play in the death of its Kabwata Member of Parliament Levy Mkandawire who died in a traffic accident at the gate of his house last week.

In a statement, UPND Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa said that the events prior to Mr. Mkandawire’s death were an indication of foul play.

Mr. Mweetwa said that the heavy defeat suffered by the PF in the August general elections has led the former ruling party to start mooting plans aimed at undermining the new administration, adding that he UPND is also aware of strategies that are being mooted by the PF to try and undermine the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema.

Mr Mkandawire met his fate when a BMW X5 registration number ALM 5955 which was being driven by Jane Mwale lost control and rammed into his stationary Toyota IST registration number ALX 2038 which then squeezed him against the wall fence.

