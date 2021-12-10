9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, December 10, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

UPND is hell-bent on intimidating the opposition, Kampyongo was premeditated

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News UPND is hell-bent on intimidating the opposition, Kampyongo was premeditated
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

THE OPPOSITION Patriotic Front (PF) has accused the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) of being hell-bent on intimidating the opposition.

Leader of the opposition in Parliament Hon Brian Muntayalwa Mundubile said the arrest of former Home Affairs Minister Hon Stephen Kampyongo was premeditated adding that the treatment he was subjected to was unfair.

He described his arrest as an instruction “that was included on some list somewhere” as he accused the UPND of being hell-bent on intimidating political opponents.

“His arrest was premeditated as you know we have videos from round about three years back were people instructed to put Hon Kampyongo on the list of those who attacked the helicopter,” he said.

“It was an instruction that was included on some list somewhere. It was premeditated and the treatment that Hon Kampyongo received was very unfortunate because even as his coleagues we were unable to see him when he was at Chelstone Police.”
Hon Mundubile who is Mporokoso PF lawmaker said man-handling a former Government Minister in the night like a common criminal is very unfortunate and very sad.

“But like we have said before, this is expected because our friends are bent on intimidating the political opponents. In their own wisdom, they think by doing so the opposition will stop speaking,” he said.
“But that is totally wrong because we are elected by the Zambian people and we will continue to represent them in our capacity as members of Parliament and we will also continue existing as the opposition political party.”
Meanwhile, Hon Mundubile said what the focus should be by the UPND government is simply to deliver to the people on the promises.
He insinuated that the route taken by the New Dawn Administration is not in response to what the people expected.
The leader of the opposition in Parliament said this at Lusaka High Court earlier today as Nine (9) PF MPs whose nullified seats are on appeal awaited the Court’s order over their application following the Speaker’s ruling.
The Nine MPs are seeking an order quashing Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti’s ruling which stops them from attending Parliament business while the Constitutional Court is determining their appeal.
However, the State applied for an adjournment stating that they received the instructions late and they would like to sufficiently prepare to respond.
The matter will reconvene on Monday.

Previous articleKalusha Salutes Late Kasengele

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

UPND is hell-bent on intimidating the opposition, Kampyongo was premeditated

THE OPPOSITION Patriotic Front (PF) has accused the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) of being hell-bent on...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Don’t use Courts as Rubber Stamps, Judge warns State, as Lawyers accused of Stealing $800 000 are Freed

General News Chief Editor - 15
THE Lusaka Magistrate Court has acquitted Lusaka lawyer Mutemwa Mutemwa, his son, also a lawyer and a police officer Dennis Mano Kayombo who pleaded...
Read more

Senior Chieftainess Nkomeshya happy with the government

General News Chief Editor - 6
Senior Chieftainess Nkomeshya Mukamabo II of the Soli-speaking people says she is pleased with the New Dawn government's response towards her request for works...
Read more

Government praised for plans to recruit 30 000 teachers

General News Chief Editor - 3
Acting Kalumbila District Education Board Secretary, Levison Kafwimbi has praised government for its plans to recruit 30,000 teachers and abolish school fees next year. ...
Read more

Refrain from making statements that have the potential to cause panic in the country-Minister of Information

General News Chief Editor - 9
Chief Government Spokesperson Chushi Kasanda has called on stakeholders to refrain from making statements that have the potential to cause panic in the country...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.