THE OPPOSITION Patriotic Front (PF) has accused the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) of being hell-bent on intimidating the opposition.

Leader of the opposition in Parliament Hon Brian Muntayalwa Mundubile said the arrest of former Home Affairs Minister Hon Stephen Kampyongo was premeditated adding that the treatment he was subjected to was unfair.

He described his arrest as an instruction “that was included on some list somewhere” as he accused the UPND of being hell-bent on intimidating political opponents.

“His arrest was premeditated as you know we have videos from round about three years back were people instructed to put Hon Kampyongo on the list of those who attacked the helicopter,” he said.

“It was an instruction that was included on some list somewhere. It was premeditated and the treatment that Hon Kampyongo received was very unfortunate because even as his coleagues we were unable to see him when he was at Chelstone Police.”

Hon Mundubile who is Mporokoso PF lawmaker said man-handling a former Government Minister in the night like a common criminal is very unfortunate and very sad.

“But like we have said before, this is expected because our friends are bent on intimidating the political opponents. In their own wisdom, they think by doing so the opposition will stop speaking,” he said.

“But that is totally wrong because we are elected by the Zambian people and we will continue to represent them in our capacity as members of Parliament and we will also continue existing as the opposition political party.”

Meanwhile, Hon Mundubile said what the focus should be by the UPND government is simply to deliver to the people on the promises.

He insinuated that the route taken by the New Dawn Administration is not in response to what the people expected.

The leader of the opposition in Parliament said this at Lusaka High Court earlier today as Nine (9) PF MPs whose nullified seats are on appeal awaited the Court’s order over their application following the Speaker’s ruling.

The Nine MPs are seeking an order quashing Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti’s ruling which stops them from attending Parliament business while the Constitutional Court is determining their appeal.

However, the State applied for an adjournment stating that they received the instructions late and they would like to sufficiently prepare to respond.

The matter will reconvene on Monday.