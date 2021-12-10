9.5 C
Friday, December 10, 2021
Kalusha Salutes Late Kasengele

Zambian football great Kalusha Bwalya has paid tribute to former FAZ general secretary George Kasengele who has died in Lusaka.

Kasengele died on Friday morning at the University Teaching Hospital in Lusaka after an illness.

In a facebook post, Kalusha described Kasengele as “an administration machine”.

Kasengele served as FAZ general secretary from 2008 to 2016 during the reign of Kalusha at Football House.

“George Mwila Kasengele, you were my brother, my friend and my colleague. An oak tree has fallen. I will never forget you GK. You shall forever live amongst us. You were like an administration machine,” Kalusha wrote.

“Your writing skills coupled with your infinite wisdom of corporate governance and leadership were second to none.”

“A real warrior of a man. You and I come from a long way. I will miss you my brother. My sincere condolences to the Family and friends and the Zambian football family. Till we meet again,” he added.

Previous articleEx FAZ general secretary Kasengele is Dead

