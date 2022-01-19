9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, January 19, 2022
Updated:

FRA tells Farmers not to panic, their Money is available

By Chief Editor
The Food Reserve has disclosed that it is in the process of paying farmers that it owes for the 2020-2021 farming season.

In a statement, FRA Executive Director Chola Kafwabulula has said that the Agency owed farmers a balance of 666.9 million Kwacha from the total purchase of 947,777.5 metric tonnes valued at 2.8 billion Kwacha.

He said the funds that were received on Monday 17 January 2022 have since been disbursed to all paying banks across the country.

Mr. Kafwabulula explains that from the tonnage purchased, the highest quantity was recorded in Northern Province 185, 861 metric tonnes, followed by Eastern province with 168,671 metric tonnes of maize.

He has also disclosed that the agency in collaboration with existing banks has come up with a mobile banking initiative to cater for farmers in parts of the country that do not have banking facilities.

“As Food Reserve Agency we are aware that there are a few districts across the country where we do not have banking facilities and so we have come up with an initiative of mobile banking in collaboration with existing banks.” He said

He added that the mobile banking services are being provided on a daily basis in Chadiza, Vubwi and Sinda so that farmers do not have to travel long distances to access their money.

He has since urged farmers not to panic as the money is now available.

“They’ve been waiting for this money, but money is waiting for the farmers to be paid, so there is no farmer that is owed by the Food Reserve Agency.” Mr Kafwabulula said.

Previous articleZESCO and CEC open talks for new power agreement

