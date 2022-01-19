ZESCO Limited (ZESCO) and Copperbelt Energy Corporation Plc (CEC) have commenced negotiations to agree new arrangements for power supply and provision of transmission services between them.

The negotiations, which commenced during the week starting 17 January 2022, are expected to culminate into a new agreement to replace the bulk supply agreement which expired on 31 March 2020.

Speaking jointly on the development, the Managing Directors of the two utilities, Engineer Victor Benjamin Mapani and Mr. Owen Silavwe, said: “ZESCO and CEC have for many years enjoyed a symbiotic and synergistic relationship that came to an end in March 2020 and the time has come for the two companies to work together constructively to put in place a new agreement that should carry the business relationship between the two companies forward and effectively support the growth of the Zambian economy. We are committed to working together to find a win-win solution that is mutually acceptable and beneficial not only to the two companies but to the entire power sector and the country at large.”

The two companies are confident that the strong interconnection that exists between their power networks, coupled with the need to closely coordinate operationally will be the cornerstone of their efforts to foster a cordial, transparent and commercially sound business relationship.