9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, January 19, 2022
type here...
Economy
Updated:

ZESCO and CEC open talks for new power agreement

By Chief Editor
53 views
3
Economy ZESCO and CEC open talks for new power agreement
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

ZESCO Limited (ZESCO) and Copperbelt Energy Corporation Plc (CEC) have commenced negotiations to agree new arrangements for power supply and provision of transmission services between them.

The negotiations, which commenced during the week starting 17 January 2022, are expected to culminate into a new agreement to replace the bulk supply agreement which expired on 31 March 2020.

Speaking jointly on the development, the Managing Directors of the two utilities, Engineer Victor Benjamin Mapani and Mr. Owen Silavwe, said: “ZESCO and CEC have for many years enjoyed a symbiotic and synergistic relationship that came to an end in March 2020 and the time has come for the two companies to work together constructively to put in place a new agreement that should carry the business relationship between the two companies forward and effectively support the growth of the Zambian economy. We are committed to working together to find a win-win solution that is mutually acceptable and beneficial not only to the two companies but to the entire power sector and the country at large.”

The two companies are confident that the strong interconnection that exists between their power networks, coupled with the need to closely coordinate operationally will be the cornerstone of their efforts to foster a cordial, transparent and commercially sound business relationship.

Previous articleForest Rangers Fire Coach Tenant Chembo
Next articleFRA tells Farmers not to panic, their Money is available

3 COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 2

ACC and DEC should exercise professionalism in the execution of their mandates to inspire public confidence-APNAC

The African Parliamentarians Network Against Corruption (APNAC) has noted with serious concern the approach taken by the Anti-Corruption Commission...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Luanshya Municipal Council Rejects request from Luanshya Copper Mines to Cancel Rates Debt

Economy Chief Editor - 3
The Luanshya Municipal Council has rejected the request from Luanshya Copper Mines (LCM) PLC to cancel payments of rates on properties owned by the...
Read more

Government to lift the ban on the issuance of investment licenses in Zambia

Economy Chief Editor - 8
Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry Mulenga Chipoka has revealed that the Government is this month expected to lift the ban on the issuance...
Read more

The recruitment of 41 000 workers for the Government has hit a Snag

Economy Chief Editor - 24
By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba When Minister of Finance, Hon. Situmbeko Musokotwane announced that Government will employ 11,200 health workers and 30,000 teachers, there was genuine...
Read more

Extension of waiving tax on imported fuel, while helping consumers will see Government lose Money

Economy Chief Editor - 11
Energy expert Johnstone Chikwanda has said that the further six months extension of the suspension of customs and excise duty on the importation of...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.