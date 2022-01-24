Minister of Infrastructure Housing and Urban Development Charles Milupi has called for the review of the contracts awarded to China Geo-Engineering Corporation which has abandoned a number of projects in the country.

Mr. Milupi says Government wants to work with contractors that are ready to work and deliver work.

The minister, who checked on works along the Great North Road, is disappointed to learn that China Geo-Engineering Corporation had abandoned works even after being paid a larger amount of money than what is being owed.

Mr. Milupi said the contractor is only owed 3 million Kwacha and was paid 14 million Kwacha from the 17 million Kwacha for the maintenance works which include pothole patching and rehabilitation on some sections of the road.

He expressed concern with the state of the road as it has the potential to cause accidents.

Mr. Milupi said the Road Development Agency – RDA- must look into the contracts because China Geo-Engineering Corporation has other infrastructure projects they have abandoned across the country.

And RDA Board Chairperson Mulchand Kuntawala said he will meet China Geo-Engineering Corporation this week to review the contracts.

Meanwhile, RDA Muchinga Province Regional Manager Chabala Pandeki said the region has the capacity to patch the potholes on the stretch and carry out the maintenance works.