President Hakainde Hichilema has instructed Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu to ensure that Police protect all citizens.

And President Hichilema said that he is following with interest the unfortunate incident in Kasama were group of youths assaulted the District Administrative Officer.

President Hichilema said that government does not want cadres that will beat up people and take away their money.

Speaking after touring Lusaka‘s Luburma and Katungu markets yesterday, President Hichilema said that he does not need police to protect him if they can not protect citizens. The President said that his preoccupation is to protect all citizens of Zambia.

And President Hichilema said that he has also instructed that all trading places must in the next two years have adequate sanitation and water reticulation system. The President said the UPND Administration is determined to improve the welfare of traders and that some of the challenges such as water reticulation and empowerment will be dealt with using the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

President Hichilema said the schools have also been instructed not to compel parents to buy uniforms at the schools so that those making uniforms in markets can also make money. The President said the CDF needs to be used as a revolving fund to support improve their businesses.

As the President toured he was accompanied by UPND Candidate in the Kabwata Parliamentary by-election Andrew Tayengwa, Cabinet Ministers who included Information and Media Minister Chushi Kasanda, Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Jack Mwiimbu nd Justice Minister Mulambo Haimbe. Others that accompanied the President are UPND Senior officials.