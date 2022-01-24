9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, January 24, 2022
type here...
Feature Politics
Updated:

I don’t need police to protect me if they cannot protect citizens-HH

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Feature Politics I don't need police to protect me if they cannot protect...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

President Hakainde Hichilema has instructed Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu to ensure that Police protect all citizens.

And President Hichilema said that he is following with interest the unfortunate incident in Kasama were group of youths assaulted the District Administrative Officer.

President Hichilema said that government does not want cadres that will beat up people and take away their money.

Speaking after touring Lusaka‘s Luburma and Katungu markets yesterday, President Hichilema said that he does not need police to protect him if they can not protect citizens. The President said that his preoccupation is to protect all citizens of Zambia.

And President Hichilema said that he has also instructed that all trading places must in the next two years have adequate sanitation and water reticulation system. The President said the UPND Administration is determined to improve the welfare of traders and that some of the challenges such as water reticulation and empowerment will be dealt with using the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

President Hichilema said the schools have also been instructed not to compel parents to buy uniforms at the schools so that those making uniforms in markets can also make money. The President said the CDF needs to be used as a revolving fund to support improve their businesses.

As the President toured he was accompanied by UPND Candidate in the Kabwata Parliamentary by-election Andrew Tayengwa, Cabinet Ministers who included Information and Media Minister Chushi Kasanda, Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Jack Mwiimbu nd Justice Minister Mulambo Haimbe. Others that accompanied the President are UPND Senior officials.

Previous articleMilupi calls for the review of Contracts awarded to Chinese Firm which abandoned works

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature PoliticsChief Editor - 0

I don’t need police to protect me if they cannot protect citizens-HH

President Hakainde Hichilema has instructed Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu to ensure that Police protect all...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

It’s difficult to accept the claim that Zambia’s law enforcement agencies are fair and act independently-M’membe

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 12
Socialist Party President Fred M'membe has said that it is very difficult to accept the claim that Zambia's law enforcement agencies, the Anti-Corruption Commission...
Read more

Davies Mwila denies attacking the current leadership of PF after By Election Loss in Luapula

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 14
Former Patriotic Front (PF) Secretary General Hon Davies Mwila has refuted social media reports that he has advised senior party members to resign following...
Read more

Chushi Condemns attack on Civil Servant by UPND cadres as the Party is urged to address the rebel movement within its ranks

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 31
Information and Media Minister Chushi Kasanda has condemned the attack of Kasama District Administrative Officer Beauty Namukoko by suspected political cadres, following a video...
Read more

Stop blaming PF regime and focus on delivering your campaign promises, UPND told

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 20
Former Government Chief Whip Steve Chungu has told the New Dawn Government to stop blaming the PF regime and focus on delivering on its...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.