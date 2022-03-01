9.5 C
Zesco Face Eagles in 2022 ABSA Cup Quarterfinals

Record six-time champions Zesco United have been drawn against Green Eagles in the quarterfinals of the 2022 ABSA Cup.

The ABSA Cup quarterfinals will be played at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe on 12 and 13 March.

ABSA Cup Champions will pocket K650,000 and the runners-up will get K300,000.

Nkana have been drawn against Division One side Lumwana Radiants in the quarterfinals.

Other quarterfinal clashes will see Division One side Napsa Stars face Green Buffaloes and Nkwazi will tackle league leaders Red Arrows.

“This year is expected to provide a bigger spectacle with exciting fixtures lined up. It is also an opportunity to see the prospective talents that our various national team coaches can draft in their activities as the international calendar for 2022 is just unfolding,” said FAZ President Andrew Kamanga during the draws on Tuesday.

“May I also implore the corporate world to learn from the ABSA Bank support of the game,” Kamanga said.

