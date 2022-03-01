9.5 C
DIV ONE WRAP: FC MUZA TAKE TOP SPOT

FC MUZA shot to the top of the FAZ National Division 1 table following a 2-1 win over City of Lusaka at the weekend.

Mandra Muleya and Rickson Ng’ambi scored a goal each for MUZA in this Week 25 match as Emmanuel Kalala scored a consolation for City at Nakambala Stadium in Mazabuka.

MUZA have dislodged Lumwana Radiants from the top, who forced a goalless draw against Trident over the weekend.

MUZA opened a one point lead with 48 points, one ahead of second placed Lumwana.

Lumwana have a disputed un-played match against Kabwe Youth which has been referred to the FAZ disciplinary committee for a ruling.

Napsa Stars stayed third on 43 points despite not being in action over the weekend.

Napsa’s next match is on 2nd March against Livingstone Pirates away in Livingstone.

Meanwhile, Nchanga Rangers moved into the top four after thumping Young Green Eagles 3-0 at home in Chingola on Sunday.

Christian Saile scored a brace and Angel Lubamba contributed a goal at Nchanga Stadium.

The win moved Nchanga from sixth into fourth place.

Brave have 40 points from 25 matches.

FAZ Nation Division One – Week 25 Results

Jumulo 0-1 Mufulira Wanderers

Nchanga Rangers 3-0 Young Green Eagles

FC MUZA 2-1 City of Lusaka

KYSA 1-0 Gomes

Livingstone Pirates 1-0 Quattro Kalumbila

Luapula Green Eagles 1-1 ZESCO Malaiti

Young Green Buffaloes 2-1 Kitwe United

Trident 0-0 Lumwana Radiants

Table as at Week 25

1. MUZA 48 points

2. Lumwana 47

3. Napsa 43

4. Nchanga 40

