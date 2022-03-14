Retired veteran politician Vernon Mwaanga ,commonly known as VJ, has described the late Fourth Republican President Rupiah Banda a gentle giant who opted for friendship instead of confrontation.

Dr Mwaanga , who was Foreign Affairs minister , says the untimely death of Mr Banda has devastated him beyond belief after a six decades friendship

ZANIS reports Dr. Mwaanga in an interview said late Mr Banda was a person who always looked at the strength rather than weakness of any person he interacted with.

“The passing of my brother and longtime friend Rupiah Bwezani Banda has devastated me beyond belief. We have been more than close, for more than six decades.

“ He was a gentle giant, who always opted for friendship as opposed to confrontation. We stood tall together in times of sorrow and happiness. He was an accomplished diplomat and statesman. He looked for positives in people, rather than their weaknesses,” Dr. Mwaanga stated.

The retired politician noted that Zambia has in the late Mr Banda lost one of its greatest sons, at a time when his vast experience and knowledge were most needed.

And MMD President and former Republican Vice President Nevers Sekwila Mumba said Zambia has lost a leader in Mr. Banda who he described as a profound, dedicated family man, knowledgeable and intelligent President.

Dr. Mumba said that under his leadership as President, Zambia’s economy blossomed and became an economic hub for investment.

“President Banda became God’s answer for our party MMD and the Nation when our late President Mr Levy Patrick Mwanawasa died suddenly in 2008. He picked up running the nation without skipping a beat.

‘ He built on the economic gains of late President Mwanawasa and made Zambia to become one of the world’s ten fastest growing economies. We acknowledge his great contribution to making Zambia a better place.

“ We fondly called him RB, a President for all Zambians. We shall miss him. So long, Your Excellency,” Dr. Mumba said.

Meanwhile President of the Socialist Party Zambia Fred M’membe said the untimely death of Mr Banda was a shock to his party and family.

Dr M’membe offered his condolences to the bereaved family and the country , in general.

”On behalf of the Socialist Party and indeed on my own behalf, also offered their deepest condolences on the passing of former Zambian president Rupiah Bwezani Banda.

“We join the Banda family, friends and the entire Zambian nation in mourning his loss. May his soul rest in peace.”Dr M’membe said.

And Democratic Party (DP) President Harry Kalaba urged youths to emulate Mr. Banda who served the nation from an early age.

Mr Kalaba stated that like many youths of his time, President Banda made himself available to fight for a just cause of liberating Zambia from years of segregation and minority rule.

He noted that the late Mr Banda along with other youths was part of the movement that would eventually liberate this nation and give birth to Zambia on 24th October, 1964.